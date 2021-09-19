Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 919,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,661. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.