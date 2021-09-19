Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in MSCI by 10.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 64.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 872.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 814.7% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $641.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,442. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $615.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

