Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,200 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 501,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.16.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.71. 1,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.