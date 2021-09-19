SuperFarm Hits Market Cap of $82.27 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $82.27 million and $61.74 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00017960 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007534 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

