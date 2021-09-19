Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SDGCF remained flat at $$32.56 during midday trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

