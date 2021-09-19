Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of SDGCF remained flat at $$32.56 during midday trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
