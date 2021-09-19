Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,808. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

