Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMLP shares. TheStreet cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.32. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.