Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 5,725 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $57,156.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

