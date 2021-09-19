Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 208,539 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 208,539 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B B H & B Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 44,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.