State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,740 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $199.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.83 and a 200-day moving average of $187.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.