State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.89 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1,494.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $211.68 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average of $272.05. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Truist decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

