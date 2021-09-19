State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after buying an additional 95,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

