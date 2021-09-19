State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

