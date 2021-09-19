State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Discovery worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

