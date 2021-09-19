State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $78,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $306.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.76 and its 200 day moving average is $215.52. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $310.69.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.