State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

