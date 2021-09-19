Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $341.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.70 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $343.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SMP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. 594,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,480. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $941.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,915 shares of company stock valued at $771,263 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

