StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in August

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.33.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

