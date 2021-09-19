StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in August

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.33.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.