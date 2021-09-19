STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $144.16, but opened at $141.01. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $142.03, with a volume of 1,623 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,023 shares of company stock valued at $37,906,905 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

