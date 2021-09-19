Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Raises Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 10,520,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

