Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys 2,401 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,178,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

