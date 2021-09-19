Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Spire worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

SR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $62.54. 906,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

