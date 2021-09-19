SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after buying an additional 140,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 636,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 360,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN remained flat at $$30.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 304,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

