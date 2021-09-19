Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of Solvay stock remained flat at $$13.01 during trading on Thursday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.