SnowSwap (SNOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,908.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $8,908.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00010951 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.27 or 0.07094520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,286.66 or 0.99836185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00853223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.