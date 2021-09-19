Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SNMRY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 233,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,117. Snam has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

About Snam

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

