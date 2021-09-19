Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $162.71 million and $89.59 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00127868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048167 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

