Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Libertas Partners boosted their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 898.20 ($11.74).

SMS stock opened at GBX 891 ($11.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 919.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 861.23. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 594.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 1,866.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

