SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

SLRC opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $825.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

