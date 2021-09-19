Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

ESS stock opened at $322.53 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

