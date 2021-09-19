Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 614 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $193.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average is $185.11. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

