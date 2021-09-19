Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

