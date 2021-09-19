Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

