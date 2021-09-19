Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

ETR SIX2 opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

