Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Sep 19th, 2021

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

ETR SIX2 opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

