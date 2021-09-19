SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $237.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SITE. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.78.

NYSE:SITE opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $210.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

