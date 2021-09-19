Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.15

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 25868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

