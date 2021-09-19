Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Trading Up 0.2%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 14,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 64,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,210,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $888,000.

