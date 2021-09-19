SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,176 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SILV opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SILV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

