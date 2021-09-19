Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Up 70.9% in August

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

SLAB stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 648,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,120. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.95. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.