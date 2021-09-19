Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Drops By 41.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWH Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of X Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in X Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.83.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

