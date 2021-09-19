Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Rises By 35.4%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.3 days.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Wajax has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $19.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

