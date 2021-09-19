Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Drops By 50.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
UPCHY stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $132.00.
About Uni-President China
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.