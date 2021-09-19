Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Declines By 28.9%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TURV opened at $0.11 on Friday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
About Two Rivers Water & Farming
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.