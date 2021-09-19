Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Declines By 28.9%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TURV opened at $0.11 on Friday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

