Short Interest in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Rises By 54.9%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ TCAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,069,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,760,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,776,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,080,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.