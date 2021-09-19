Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Grows By 36.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $144.86 on Friday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77.

Get Temenos alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.