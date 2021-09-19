Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Drops By 29.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 725,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

