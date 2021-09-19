Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Drops By 28.9%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHI opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

