Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Drops By 50.2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:ASAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

