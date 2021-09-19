Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 29.1%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 118,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

