Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 50.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RTNTF traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $72.26. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.