Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 50.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RTNTF traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $72.26. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
